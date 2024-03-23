Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

