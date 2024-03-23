Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 7,753 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.