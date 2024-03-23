Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after buying an additional 456,657 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

FSK opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

