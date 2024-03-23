Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Up 2.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.04. 246,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 594,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Infobird Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infobird

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infobird stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.59% of Infobird as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

