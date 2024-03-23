Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.76.

Infosys Trading Down 2.7 %

Infosys stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

