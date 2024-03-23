Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May makes up 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 45,738 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 34.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:BMAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. 11,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.