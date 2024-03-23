Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of PMAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,659 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $459.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

