Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNOV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PNOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 13,568 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

