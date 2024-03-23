Insider Buying: Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Insider Purchases £14,509.95 in Stock

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bath acquired 290,199 shares of Tirupati Graphite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,509.95 ($18,472.25).
Tirupati Graphite Stock Performance
Shares of TGR opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.45. Tirupati Graphite plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.84 ($0.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
About Tirupati Graphite
