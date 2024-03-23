Insider Buying: Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Insider Purchases £14,509.95 in Stock

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bath acquired 290,199 shares of Tirupati Graphite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,509.95 ($18,472.25).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of TGR opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.45. Tirupati Graphite plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.84 ($0.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

