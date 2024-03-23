Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $37,085.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kuntal Kumar Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average is $155.87. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $313,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,711 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,554,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

