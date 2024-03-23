Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) CFO Sells $19,771.94 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) CFO John W. V. Umstead sold 6,547 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $19,771.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,165.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.00 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.70.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G1 Therapeutics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.