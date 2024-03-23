Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) CFO Sells $19,771.94 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) CFO John W. V. Umstead sold 6,547 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $19,771.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,165.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.00 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.70.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

