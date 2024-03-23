Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells 238,520 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,511,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Read Our Latest Report on GETY

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.