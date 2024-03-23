Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 3,852 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,347,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.29. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWAY

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.