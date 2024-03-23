Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells 1,260 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total transaction of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,523.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $881.56 and its 200 day moving average is $607.46. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $1,815.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

