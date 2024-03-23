Insider Selling: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Sells 9,264 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTWK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.