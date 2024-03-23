Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $26,000.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.