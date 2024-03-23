Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 2,890 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $307.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.58 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

