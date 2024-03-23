Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $90,875.40 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $90,875.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,100.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $7,334.25.

Sezzle stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $422.31 million and a PE ratio of 60.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

