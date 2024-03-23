Insight Folios Inc Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $172.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

