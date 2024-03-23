Insight Folios Inc Purchases New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $16.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,571.99. 266,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,490. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,662.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,504.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

