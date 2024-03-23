Insight Folios Inc Raises Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Asure Software worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Asure Software Stock Down 2.7 %

Asure Software stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,188. The company has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.