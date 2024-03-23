Insight Folios Inc Takes $278,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 948.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 314,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

