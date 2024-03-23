International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.91 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.