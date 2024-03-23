International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 396,427 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

