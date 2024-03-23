Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 81,960 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth $211,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

