Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
