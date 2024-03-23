Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.83

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.83 and last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 36194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.97.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,361.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 244,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after buying an additional 241,997 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.