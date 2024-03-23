Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO remained flat at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,476. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

