Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Down 0.6%

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDNGet Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 22,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 44,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

