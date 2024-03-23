Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stock Holdings Cut by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,263,000 after buying an additional 121,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,857,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $49.32. 55,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,906. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.