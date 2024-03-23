Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.38. 28,253,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.55.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

