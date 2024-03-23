Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.00

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 177086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

