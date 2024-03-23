Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Up 1.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 65 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $302.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 289.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.