Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

