IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $988.92 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. IOTA has a total market cap of $988.92 million and $25.48 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003559 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

