IPD Group Limited (IPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 9th

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
IPD Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.
About IPD Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IPD Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Trading Halts Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.