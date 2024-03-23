IPD Group Limited (IPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 9th

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

IPD Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Get IPD Group alerts:

About IPD Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical equipment in Australia. The company offers power distribution, industrial and motor control, automation and industrial communication, power monitoring, and electric vehicle solutions under the ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, and Red Lion brand names. In addition, it provides installation and commissioning, calibration and testing, maintenance and repair, refurbishment, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.