IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading Up 0%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 49,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 87,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the first quarter valued at $998,000.

About IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

