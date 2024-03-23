IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,496 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $49,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.41. The company had a trading volume of 646,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.