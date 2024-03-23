Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $444.00

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.65), with a volume of 3322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416 ($5.30).

Irish Continental Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £707.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,426.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 402.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 393.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48.

Irish Continental Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a €0.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,333.33%.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

