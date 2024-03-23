iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,977 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,140,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 315,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 295,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 127,912 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.22. 158,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1461 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

