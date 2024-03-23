iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP opened at $99.45 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

