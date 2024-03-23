iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 301,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

