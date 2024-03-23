iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,225,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,129,000. Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

