iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,140,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

