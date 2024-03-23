iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 157,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.