iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,054,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 797,715 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $23.92.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.