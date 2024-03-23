iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,054,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 797,715 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $23.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 321,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

