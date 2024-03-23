iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Holdings Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMN. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22,837.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,064,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,381 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 197,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBMN opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

