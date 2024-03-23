iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 26,955,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,154,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

