iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $24.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

