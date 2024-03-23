iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. 322,824 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.