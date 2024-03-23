iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $91,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $164.58. 920,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

